Industry insiders report that YG trainees are leaving + includes Treasure Box members

It seems like many YG trainees are trying to leave the label in the midst of the heavy scandals surrounding it.

Music industry insiders revealed on August 26th that many YG trainees are currently trying to negotiate contracts with other labels to further their careers. These trainees also reportedly include members of group Treasure13 that were chosen through the reality show 'YG Treasure Box'. One insider stated that "there are trainees who have signed with new labels and others that are in the midst of signing."

Trainee contracts are different per label, but for the most part, the contracts are signed on a per year basis, which allows trainees to leave if they want to. However, it seems like the label is suffering as many trainees are seeking to leave given the numerous scandals surrounding the company. It seems like the delay of Treasure13's debut has also contributed to trainees leaving.

