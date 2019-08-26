Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Industry insiders report that YG trainees are leaving + includes Treasure Box members

It seems like many YG trainees are trying to leave the label in the midst of the heavy scandals surrounding it. 

Music industry insiders revealed on August 26th that many YG trainees are currently trying to negotiate contracts with other labels to further their careers. These trainees also reportedly include members of group Treasure13 that were chosen through the reality show 'YG Treasure Box'. One insider stated that "there are trainees who have signed with new labels and others that are in the midst of signing."

Trainee contracts are different per label, but for the most part, the contracts are signed on a per year basis, which allows trainees to leave if they want to. However, it seems like the label is suffering as many trainees are seeking to leave given the numerous scandals surrounding the company. It seems like the delay of Treasure13's debut has also contributed to trainees leaving. 

trogdorthe8th
1 hour ago

I don't blame them. Unless you're one of the major names who has already debuted under YG, you can either stay and make it work or leave eventually once your contract ends. But your career is so up in the air as a trainee, regardless of what company you're from. Given everything going on with YG, those type of accusations can make or break a person's career before it's even begun. Given how much they go through just to try to debut, I would probably consider going to a new agency myself watching YG's ship slowly sink.

gypsy_jaeger
37 minutes ago

YG is a sinking ship and those kids are too young to have their dreams sink along with the company. Wish them the best of luck and may their next label help them debut successfully and treat them well.

