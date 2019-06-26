Yang Hyun Suk spotted leaving police station after completing 9 hour questioning

Yang Hyun Suk was spotted leaving the police station after finishing a long session of questioning on June 27 regarding his involvement in providing prostitutes for foreign investors.

The former YG Entertainment head arrived at the Seoul City Police Station at 4 pm on June 26 and left after being questioned 12:45 am on June 27. He is wearing a cap and a mask so his expression isn't seen, and refused to engage with reporters who were waiting outside for him.

The former head of YG Entertainment is currently embroiled in multiple scandals tied to Burning Sun, B.I's drug use allegations, and more.



