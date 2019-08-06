Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

26

15

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Jin Hua leaves home for three days and has yet to come back after a fight with his wife on 'Flavor of Wife' + netizens speculate the drama is scripted

AKP STAFF


Jin Hua has left home after another fight with his wife Ham So Won on 'Flavor of Wife'

On the August 6 broadcast of the show, viewers saw the couple fall deeper into conflict and tension after fighting over Jin Hua's allowance. Ham So Won was seen at home alone without any contact from Jin Hua for three days. 

When they finally managed to get on a call, Jin Hua coldly stated that he "needed more time to be alone. Go sleep first with Hyejung. I'm going to think more before coming home."

Netizens are commenting again. However, some are stating that this is scripted stating:

"I've seen Jin Hua and Ham So Won out in real life and he's really attentive to her. This is definitely the show's way of making drama."

"This is a ridiculously scripted drama."

"I don't think it's right for him to leave for three days like that even though it's understandable."

"Everyone stop worrying. Programs like these are 100% scripted."



  1. misc.
15 38,683 Share 63% Upvoted

14

LaDiosaNia6 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

i thought it was scripted for a while now

i really hope it is, because you cant leave your baby for 3 days every time you get mad. what kind of parent is that?

Share

8

HanixHeechul819 pts 1 day ago 2
1 day ago

of course its scripted, do you honestly think a real life married couple would have their fights on camera?

Also - when forums back? I need to shittalk about this heechul x momo bullshit

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND