Jin Hua leaves home for three days and has yet to come back after a fight with his wife on 'Flavor of Wife' + netizens speculate the drama is scripted





Jin Hua has left home after another fight with his wife Ham So Won on 'Flavor of Wife'.



On the August 6 broadcast of the show, viewers saw the couple fall deeper into conflict and tension after fighting over Jin Hua's allowance. Ham So Won was seen at home alone without any contact from Jin Hua for three days.

When they finally managed to get on a call, Jin Hua coldly stated that he "needed more time to be alone. Go sleep first with Hyejung. I'm going to think more before coming home."

Netizens are commenting again. However, some are stating that this is scripted stating:

"I've seen Jin Hua and Ham So Won out in real life and he's really attentive to her. This is definitely the show's way of making drama."

"This is a ridiculously scripted drama."

"I don't think it's right for him to leave for three days like that even though it's understandable."

"Everyone stop worrying. Programs like these are 100% scripted."







