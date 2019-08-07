Hara looks healthy and happy in her latest Instagram update

Hara's definitely had a rough year but it appears things are getting better.

The former KARA member went through a lot, including a huge wardrobe malfunction on a live broadcast, abuse, and blackmail by her ex-boyfriend, and a suicide attempt. In order to find some peace, Hara has focused on Japan where she is currently involved in her individual activities and promotions.

Fans are happy to see Hara doing well and thriving. Her most recent Instagram post shows a simple selfie with the caption 'sleep well'. It also seems like Hara is spending time recovering and healing with the help of her cat.

We wish Hara the best in her health and happiness as she pursues her entertainment career.