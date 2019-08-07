Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

66

17

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 12 hours ago

Hara looks healthy and happy in her latest Instagram update

AKP STAFF

Hara's definitely had a rough year but it appears things are getting better.

The former KARA member went through a lot, including a huge wardrobe malfunction on a live broadcast, abuse, and blackmail by her ex-boyfriend, and a suicide attempt. In order to find some peace, Hara has focused on Japan where she is currently involved in her individual activities and promotions. 

Fans are happy to see Hara doing well and thriving. Her most recent Instagram post shows a simple selfie with the caption 'sleep well'. It also seems like Hara is spending time recovering and healing with the help of her cat. 

View this post on Instagram

잘자!

A post shared by 구하라 (@koohara__) on

We wish Hara the best in her health and happiness as she pursues her entertainment career. 

  1. Hara
11 7,091 Share 80% Upvoted

6

Nicole335991 pts 11 hours ago 0
11 hours ago

Poor Hara. I’m so glad that she’s still alive. I hope she has good times from here on.

Share

5

BillboardMusic90 pts 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

good for her <3

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

UP10TION
UP10TION reveal starry schedule for comeback!
17 minutes ago   0   635
SHINee, Taemin
SHINee's Taemin drops 'Famous' performance MV
31 minutes ago   1   606
The Rose
The Rose go on a search in 'Red' MV teaser
33 minutes ago   0   319

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND