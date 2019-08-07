Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 13 hours ago

Kyulkyung uploads gorgeous pictures showcasing her visuals ahead of I.O.I comeback

Kyulkyung's visuals are of a top tier level and these most recent pictures definitely show it.

The popular I.O.I member recently posted a series of simple but elegant photos of her at the beach. Her caption reads: "Happy Valentines Day"

七夕快乐

Her recent photos have been garnering a lot of attention from netizens and fans who are saying:

"Please make a comeback looking like this."

"A face I missed and wanted to see for a long time."

"Definitely deserving of the title goddess."


Are you looking forward to I.O.I's comeback in October? 

Frssu17 pts 13 hours ago 1
13 hours ago

She looks so grown up now compared to when she was in I.O.I Time sure flies fast.

Shevd2217 pts 6 hours ago 0
6 hours ago

Can you imagine training for so many years just for your agency to mess it all up

