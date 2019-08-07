Kyulkyung uploads gorgeous pictures showcasing her visuals ahead of I.O.I comeback

Kyulkyung's visuals are of a top tier level and these most recent pictures definitely show it.

The popular I.O.I member recently posted a series of simple but elegant photos of her at the beach. Her caption reads: "Happy Valentines Day".

Her recent photos have been garnering a lot of attention from netizens and fans who are saying:

"Please make a comeback looking like this."

"A face I missed and wanted to see for a long time."

"Definitely deserving of the title goddess."





Are you looking forward to I.O.I's comeback in October?