Kyulkyung uploads gorgeous pictures showcasing her visuals ahead of I.O.I comeback

Kyulkyung's visuals are of a top tier level and these most recent pictures definitely show it.
The popular I.O.I member recently posted a series of simple but elegant photos of her at the beach. Her caption reads: "Happy Valentines Day".
Her recent photos have been garnering a lot of attention from netizens and fans who are saying:
"Please make a comeback looking like this."
"A face I missed and wanted to see for a long time."
"Definitely deserving of the title goddess."
Are you looking forward to I.O.I's comeback in October?
