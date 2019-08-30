Goo Hye Sun's best-selling novel 'Tears Are Heart-Shaped' confirmed for export to Indonesia

Goo Hye Sun's best-selling novel will become available in Indonesia via export.

On August 31, actress Goo Hye Sun took to Instagram and shared a selfie of herself holding the book 'Tears Are Heart-Shaped', with the announcement that it will soon be exported to Indonesia. This novel 'Tears Are Heart-Shaped', written by Goo Hye Sun and first published back in May, recently made the list of best-selling novels on August 28.

In other news, the publication of a follow-up to this novel has been put on hold after news of her public divorce battle with Ahn Jae Hyun. Meanwhile, Goo Hye Sun's activities as a filmmaker as well as a writer prove to be in successful continuation, with her film 'Mystery Pink' also confirmed to show at this year's 'Seoul International Extreme - Short Image & Film Festival'.