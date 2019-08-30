Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Park Ji Hoon says Wanna One members danced to 'Energetic' at their private 2nd anniversary party

Park Ji Hoon revealed a cute episode from Wanna One's recent gathering.

On the next episode of 'Knowing Brothers', the main cast of 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency' will guest on the program to promote their upcoming drama. During the recording, Park Ji Hoon updated everyone on his continued friendship with former Wanna One members, revealing stories from their private 2nd anniversary party

"We spent an enjoyable time by eating take-out food and chit-chatting," said Park Ji Hoon. The idol-actor also revealed that the members all danced to their debut song "Energetic", but something amusing also occurred then that the story supposedly made the permanent cast of 'Knowing Brothers' laugh out loud. 

For the full story of Park Ji Hoon from the private gathering of Wanna One, make sure to tune into the 'Knowing Brothers' episode tonight at 9 PM KST!

tvxqdom849 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Meanwhile KD didn't want to attend the meeting...😯🤦

Sminsky170 pts 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

Previously in Akp and other media sites, it was reported that Jisung paid for the meal sending his LM manager to the gathering to do so. But in an interview, Kim Jaehwan said that even though it was supposed that the one who earned the most will pay for meal, it was decided that each member paid for the food they ordered. And now Jihoon confirmed that they ordered takeout food for the gathering. It really show that at times media reports are fake news.

