Park Ji Hoon says Wanna One members danced to 'Energetic' at their private 2nd anniversary party

Park Ji Hoon revealed a cute episode from Wanna One's recent gathering.

On the next episode of 'Knowing Brothers', the main cast of 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency' will guest on the program to promote their upcoming drama. During the recording, Park Ji Hoon updated everyone on his continued friendship with former Wanna One members, revealing stories from their private 2nd anniversary party.

"We spent an enjoyable time by eating take-out food and chit-chatting," said Park Ji Hoon. The idol-actor also revealed that the members all danced to their debut song "Energetic", but something amusing also occurred then that the story supposedly made the permanent cast of 'Knowing Brothers' laugh out loud.





For the full story of Park Ji Hoon from the private gathering of Wanna One, make sure to tune into the 'Knowing Brothers' episode tonight at 9 PM KST!