Goo Hye Sun announces her film 'Mystery Pink' is showing at festival & says she can't attend due to surgery

Goo Hye Sun's film 'Mystery Pink' will be showing at the '11th Seoul International Extreme - Short Image & Film Festival'.



On August 30, the actress herself announced the news that her short film was selected to show at the film festival, which is taking place on September 3-8 KST at the Yeongdeungpo Art Hall. 'Mystery Pink' stars actress Seo Hyun Jin and is based on Goo Hye Sun's own life.



However, Goo Hye Sun won't be able to attend. She posted a selfie of herself at the hospital on Instagram along with the message, "I'm currently in the hospital to get polyps removed, so I won't be able to attend the film festival. I'm sorry. I support the 'Seoul International Extreme - Short Image & Film Festival.'"



Hopefully, she recovers soon. In other news, Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun have been going through controversy due to their public divorce battle.



