Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Goo Hye Sun announces her film 'Mystery Pink' is showing at festival & says she can't attend due to surgery

Goo Hye Sun's film 'Mystery Pink' will be showing at the '11th Seoul International Extreme - Short Image & Film Festival'.

On August 30, the actress herself announced the news that her short film was selected to show at the film festival, which is taking place on September 3-8 KST at the Yeongdeungpo Art Hall. 'Mystery Pink' stars actress Seo Hyun Jin and is based on Goo Hye Sun's own life.

However, Goo Hye Sun won't be able to attend. She posted a selfie of herself at the hospital on Instagram along with the message, "I'm currently in the hospital to get polyps removed, so I won't be able to attend the film festival. I'm sorry. I support the 'Seoul International Extreme - Short Image & Film Festival.'"

Hopefully, she recovers soon. In other news, Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun have been going through controversy due to their public divorce battle.

  1. Ahn Jae Hyun
  2. Goo Hye Sun
OpalSprings6784 pts 1 day ago 2
1 day ago

Wow... the woman has been going through the literal worst time. Like unimaginable.

And people are angry that she's EXPLAINING why she can't attend an even she's meant to attend? 🤦🏻‍♀️🤔

Also to anyone saying the surgery isn't major um 1) everyone reacts to surgery differently 2) you have no idea the severity of her condition 3) she's going through an emotionally intense & stressful time- that makes an already anxiety inducing thing such as surgery EVEN WORSE.

Rather than hating let's hope she recovers well and quickly.

Damjia542 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

Ok for a private person, she sure has been going public alot these days. Am I the only one who feels like her hashing out her personal business with her husband was to help get attention to her professional work that she has been releasing these days?

