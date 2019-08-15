Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for August 4 to August 10

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from August 4 to August 10 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Gummy - "Remember Me" - 55,178,323 Points

2. Taeyeon - "All About You" - 39,774,439 Points

3. Maktub - "To You My Light" - 34,694,313 Points

4. Vibe - "Drunk On Love" - 32,639,194 Points

5. Song Haye - "Your Regards" - 31,334,601 Points

6. Ben - "Thank You For Goodbye" - 28,945,399 Points

7. Heize - "Can You See My Heart" - 28,891,853 Points

8. Anne-Marie - "2002" - 28,006,434 Points

9. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha" - 27,145,859 Points

10. ITZY - "ICY" - 25,835,195 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Kang Daniel - 'color on me'

2. NCT Dream - 'We Boom'

3. JBJ95 - 'SPARK'

4. EXO-SC - 'What A Life'

5. Oh My Girl - 'Summer Package (Fall In Love)'

6. Rocket Punch - 'PINK PUNCH'

7. CIX - 'HELLO'

8. BTS - 'BTS WORLD OST'

9. D1CE - 'Wake Up _ Roll The World'

10. ITZY - 'IT'z ICY'





< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

2. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love"

3. Song Haye - "Your Regards"



4. Vibe - "Drunk On Love"

5. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

6. Maktub - "To You My Light"



7. MC The Max - "Four Seasons"

8. Ben - "Thank You For Goodbye"

9. Jang Bum Joon - "At Karaoke"

10. Paul Kim - "Me After You"



Source: Gaon

