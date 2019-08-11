Fans can't help but notice how much NCT Dream have matured in recent SBS MTV 'The Show' performance





NCT Dream's latest performance on SBS MTV's 'The Show' caught the eyes of fans as they seemed to shed their seemingly everlasting cute image while on stage.

Fans are taking note of their maturing looks as the majority of the members are rapidly approaching their graduation from the group and comparing their performance to their debut "Chewing Gum" days.

Photos from the current 'The Show' performance (which exclude members Haechan and Mark) are shown below.





The photos below are from their "Chewing Gum" promotions in 2016.

As of now, four members of NCT Dream, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, and Jaemin are expected to graduate from the group in 2020.

What do you think of the comparison?