Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

26

10

News
Posted by porst AKP STAFF 4 hours ago

Fans can't help but notice how much NCT Dream have matured in recent SBS MTV 'The Show' performance

AKP STAFF


NCT Dream's latest performance on SBS MTV's 'The Show' caught the eyes of fans as they seemed to shed their seemingly everlasting cute image while on stage. 

Fans are taking note of their maturing looks as the majority of the members are rapidly approaching their graduation from the group and comparing their performance to their debut "Chewing Gum" days.

Photos from the current 'The Show' performance (which exclude members Haechan and Markare shown below.


The photos below are from their "Chewing Gum" promotions in 2016.

As of now, four members of NCT Dream, RenjunJenoHaechan, and Jaemin are expected to graduate from the group in 2020. 

What do you think of the comparison? 

  1. NCT Dream
0 6,930 Share 72% Upvoted
Kang Daniel
Kang Daniel Moves Out Of His UN Village Home
4 hours ago   21   16,367
Kang Daniel
Kang Daniel Moves Out Of His UN Village Home
4 hours ago   21   16,367
Kang Daniel
Kang Daniel Moves Out Of His UN Village Home
4 hours ago   21   16,367

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND