X1 give a mysterious sneak peek of their MV shoot for debut mini album 'Emergency: Quantum Leap'

X1 has released another mysterious video teaser filled with white noise that gives fans a sneak peek of their previously revealed choreography come to life in their official debut music video.

The new teaser gives many hints to the feel and concept of their upcoming music video, which will most certainly showcase the true charisma of the X1 members. The blue backdrop that brings out their dark silhouettes also emphasizes the precision of their choreography.



X1's official debut date is slated for August 27th.





Check out the new MV teaser above!