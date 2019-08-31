DIA's Jueun covers Hoody's 'Sunshine' in a lovely summer video

DIA's Jueun has shared a lovely 'DIY-style' video for her cover song.

On August 31, DIA released a video of Jueun covering Hoody's "Sunshine", a sweet R&B track that is perfect for this season's sunny atmosphere. In the video, Jueun is seen spending time near the Han River, watching dogs and children play, eating ice cream and enjoying the breeze. There are also footage of Jueun exploring different parts of Seoul, ending with a sunset beyond the mountains.

How do you like this track sung by Jueun?