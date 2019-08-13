Actor Ryu Joon Yeol says he loves the way he looks.



On the August 13th installment of 'Access Showbiz Tonight', Ryu Joon Yeol was asked what he likes most about his looks, and he responded, "I like it all. It's not like I can change it if I don't like it, so I'm loving it all."



When asked about how to look good in photographs, the actor responded, "I really like taking pictures, so I like seeing myself in pictures too. I don't like thinking too much when I take pictures."



Ryu Joon Yeol is starring in the recently released film 'The Battle: Roar to Victory'.

