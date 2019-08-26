Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

ASTRO's Rocky and SF9's Chani show off strong friendship in special duet choreography video

AKP STAFF

ASTRO's Rocky and SF9's Chani have one great friendship!

On August 26, a video of the two friends dancing to Alan Walker's "On My Way" was shared through both ASTRO and SF9's official social media channels. In the clip, the two are dressed down in casual clothing as they move effortlessly through the choreography, ending the dance by giving each other a high five.

The idols, who are both known for their remarkable dancing talent, have been best friends for ten years. They first met during their pre-debut days when Chani was training with the ASTRO members before eventually debuting through SF9.

Check out the dance clip below!

Excellent dancing machines combined with a lasting friendship - well done boys!!

