INFINITE's L to star in upcoming KBS fantasy rom-com; set to being airing in March 2020

INFINITE's L (Kim Myung Soo) has been cast as the lead in KBS's upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama 'Come Here' (lit. title).



The casting announcement was made by the drama's production company on August 26. They also added that casting for the other roles is in its final stages and the team plans to begin filming in the second half of the year.



'Come Here' is a fantasy romantic-comedy drama where a cat that has transformed into a human man has a warm and healing effect on a 'puppy-like' human woman who has become jaded from heartbreak and the monotony of the daily grind.



The drama will be directed by Ji Byung Hyun, who previously worked on KBS's 'Big' and 'House of Bluebird.' The script has also been written by Ju Hwa Mi, who wrote the screenplay for tvN's 'Marriage, Not Dating' and 'Introverted Boss.'

Meanwhile, 'Come Here' is set to begin airing in March 2020.