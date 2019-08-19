HB Entertainment responds to reports about Ahn Jae Hyun and female agency CEO after his divorce from Goo Hye Sun

HB Entertainment has responded to reports about Ahn Jae Hyun and agency CEO Moon Bo Mi after his divorce from Goo Hye Sun.



According to rumors and one insider, Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun's relationship began going downhill after the actress signed with her husband's label this past May. There have also been reports that the couple started discussing divorce after Goo Hye Sun saw her husband's KakaoTalk messages, which included criticism of the actress, to their female label CEO Moon Bo Mi.



On August 19, HB Entertainment responded to speculation, stating, "We recently received a request for a meeting from both our label actors for personal issues, and we gave practical advice for a peaceful result. However, as it's personal business and they have different perspectives, it's not easy to give advice on this matter. Our standpoint was that we do not want the two to separate."



The label continued, "We're disappointed that in the end, both of them had parallel conclusions. Thankfully, the two agreed not to let it affect those they work with, and they would not trouble the other... At this point, the company will help the two go back to their original work and do well... However, as time passes on, completely unfounded talk is spreading, and we can no longer tolerate it. We'll be taking legal action against the defamation of character and spread of false rumors about our actors and the company's head."