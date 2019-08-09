Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

'9th Annual Gaon Chart Music Awards' announces date + location

AKP STAFF

The '9th Annual Gaon Chart Music Awards' will take place on Wednesday, January 8, 2020!

The event is set to take place at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium next year, celebrating a year of music from 2019. The 'Gaon Chart Music Awards' utilizes data compiled from all domestic music streaming platforms and physical album distributors in order to determine top artists, songs, and albums in streaming, downloads, album sales, etc. 

Stay tuned for more information on the '9th Gaon Chart Music Awards'!

  1. misc.
0 2,343 Share 67% Upvoted
BTS, RM (Rap Monster)
RM - his indispensable work in and for BTS
7 hours ago   17   21,654
misc.
Winners of the '2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards'!
11 hours ago   67   41,242

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND