'9th Annual Gaon Chart Music Awards' announces date + location

The '9th Annual Gaon Chart Music Awards' will take place on Wednesday, January 8, 2020!

The event is set to take place at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium next year, celebrating a year of music from 2019. The 'Gaon Chart Music Awards' utilizes data compiled from all domestic music streaming platforms and physical album distributors in order to determine top artists, songs, and albums in streaming, downloads, album sales, etc.





Stay tuned for more information on the '9th Gaon Chart Music Awards'!