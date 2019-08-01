Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

FANATICS go jumping on a trampoline in 2nd MV teaser for debut title track 'Sunday'

Upcoming rookie girl group FANATICS has revealed MV teaser #2 for their debut title track, "Sunday"!

FANATICS's upcoming debut track "Sunday" is an energetic tropical pop genre, where the singer wishes that every day were Sunday so they could have fun all the time. In the 2nd MV teaser, you can catch a glimpse of the FANATICS members having fun on the playground or on a trampoline, as well as a snippet of their well-synced choreography. 

FANATICS's debut with their 1st mini album 'The Six' is set for this August 6 at 6 PM KST!

