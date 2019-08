BTS has gone on their well-deserved vacations, but that doesn't mean they're not topping records and trending worldwide while they're gone!

The hashtag #130Weeks_With_SpringDay is now trending worldwide on Twitter after netizens realized that the group's song "Spring Day" has charted on MelOn for the past 130 weeks, making it the longest-charting song alongside Sam Smith's "I Know I'm Not the Only One".

Congratulations again to BTS!