Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

Fans alarmed after blood like substance leaks from MONSTA X's Wonho's head

MONSTA X's Wonho gave fans quite a scare while performing. 

The group is currently on their world tour 'We Are Here' and recently wrapped up a concert at the Los Angeles Staples Center. Wonho brought on his best performance, but fans noticed that a substance was trickling from his scalp that looked like blood.

Fans and fellow members were alarmed by this sight as Wonho continued to perform. It was later revealed that Wonho wasn't bleeding and that the substance was hair dye. Netizens have been commenting on the situation, stating: 

"This is real sweat, blood, and tears."

"He's still good looking though."

"Hair dye can melt like that?"

"This is really funny but the look suits him."


We're glad to hear that Wonho is healthy as the group continues on with their world tour. 

DeathCat141 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

Lol, he must've used a comb in, temporary dye. I've had that happen too, except mine was blue. Hopefully, it didn't get into his eyes.

6

hiroonakamura577 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago
looks like hair dye mixed with a lot of sweat lol

