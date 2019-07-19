Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss

Mnet insider spoils group name of 'Produce X 101' winners?

With the final episode of Mnet's 'Produce X 101' less than 24 hours away, netizens are on full "nation's producer" mode!

Various online communities are full of netizens advertising their favorite "pick" from the top 20 finalists, as well as discussions posts about various 'Produce X 101' topics. But some suspect that even before the final episode's broadcast, one Mnet staff member may have spoiled the name of the show's winning group, via SNS. 

The SNS post simply reads, "'PDx101' and X-ONE. #D-1. You all did a great job." Many are suspicious that the group name 'X-ONE' mentioned in the post is in fact, the name which was chosen to represent the winners of 'Produce X 101'. 

Some commented, "Wow... IOI, Wanna One, IZ*ONE, and now X-ONE...", "I personally thought the name Wanna One was also lame so", "I was half expecting X-ONE, since they kept going on and on about the 'X' thing this season", "Where did y'all even find this...", "I was really hoping it wasn't going to be 'X-ONE'", and more.

Of course, you'll still have to tune in to the finale of 'Produce X 101' this July 19 at 8 PM KST to confirm if 'X-ONE' was truly chosen as the winning team's debut name, or not! 

cupidkyumi56
It's nice though. X-ONE as in XI, 11 for the eleven members.

DTRT
In season 2 a leak would've been huge news.

In season 4 no one really seems to care.

Produce 101 has run its course, gone the way of games shows.

