WayV's Lucas is classy and sweet at Burberry event

WayV's Lucas is making a name for himself in the fashion industry and wowing fans with his crazy visuals.

Lucas has previously worked with Burberry in the past and recently appeared at two of the brand's events in Chengdu, China.

WayV's official Twitter account posted some gorgeous shots of the idol at the event that showed off his youthful looks and charm.

Lucas's popularity is very apparent in China as fans crowded the stores he was at to get a glimpse at him.

成都群光广场 weibo update about Lucas and burberry event. THE AMOUNT OF FANS THAT CAME ONLY FOR LUCAS.



Lucas' impact is literally no joke#LUCASxBURBERRY pic.twitter.com/cBx1mPtTDY — xuxis personal hand holder (@xuxisglow) July 31, 2019

We hope to see more collaborations with Lucas and other clothing brands in the future!