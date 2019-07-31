Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Fans think Kyung Li is throwing shade at former label Star Empire in Instagram story

Kyung Li recently ended her contract with Star Empire and decided not to renew, and fans think she wasn't pleased with the way she was treated at her former label. 

On July 31, Kyung Li uploaded a popular Korean meme video onto her Instagram stories. The video is from a Japanese animation called 'Inuyasha' and the particular scene in the meme depicts Inuyasha flying off into the sky while saying: "Goodbye everyone. I am leaving this world and escaping all the restraints to find my happiness". This popular meme is often used to depict the feelings of someone who has just gotten off of work and is going home. 

Fans believe that Kyung Li may have uploaded this video due to her disappointment in how Star Empire handled her. She was the only one to remain at the agency following the disbandment of her group Nine Muses. Although many expected her to be active in her promotions, fans have yet to really see her in as many programs as they expected. 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Star_Empire_Entertainment

NOT clear that STAR EMPIRE Agency has any significant Talent under contract , at this point.

Always seems *not* a good idea to speak 'ill' of your former Agency , not much to gain by it.

