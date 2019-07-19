Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Veteran singer/actor Lim Chang Jung to become a father of five soon!

AKP STAFF

According to Lim Chang Jung's label YES IM on July 19, "Lim Chang Jung's wife is currently 6 months pregnant"

Back in 2017, Lim Chang Jung married his current, non-celebrity wife, and the family welcomed a son within the same year. Now, Lim Chang Jung's wife is expecting to give birth to a new child some time this November. Lim Chang Jung is a representative "father character" in the entertainment industry, known as the father of three other sons from his previous marriage. 

Meanwhile, Lim Chang Jung established his very own entertainment and contents label YES IM back in May of this year. He is currently working on his brand new album, set for release this September, while also seeking opportunities to discover new talents through hoobae artists. 

Congratulations to the family!

