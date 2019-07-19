Fans of 'Produce X 101' giving away jaw-dropping gifts to anyone who votes for their 'pick' like laptops, gift coupons, etc

Fans of Mnet's 'Produce X 101' are giving away literally jaw-dropping gifts, to anyone willing to vote for their "pick" on the final episode of the survival show, just hours away!

Gift events to thank fellow fans for voting have been around since previous 'Produce' seasons, but this season, many netizens are noting that the value of some gifts have shot up - particularly, gifts from events by fan communities of 'Produce X 101's current top 3 contestants!

As many of you know, the most recent top 3 ranked contestants of 'Produce X 101' include Kim Yo Han, Kim Woo Seok, and Lee Jin Hyuk. Fans of these 3 top contestants are giving out crazy gifts (like a trip to Hawaii or Singapore, laptop computers, tablets, smartphones, gift coupons, and so much more), all for just casting at least one vote via text message during 'Produce X 101's live finale!

Meanwhile, Mnet's 'Produce X 101' wraps up this July 19 at 8 PM KST with its final episode, where the 11 winning contestants will be chosen. Which trainees are you cheering for?