Hwang Hana apologizes to the public after being released on probation + fine

On July 19, officials of the Suwon district court declared their final ruling regarding Hwang Hana, on charges of illegal drug use. 

Taking into consideration her clean previous criminal history, the court has decided to sentence Hwang Hana to 1 year of prison time if she violates any more laws during a 2 year probation period. In addition, she was also sentenced to 40 hours of protective supervision, and fined a fee of 2.2 million KRW (~ 1,900 USD).

Immediately after the court's final decision, Hwang Hana was released from detention after a total of 105 days. Outside of the Suwon district court office, Hwang Hana relayed to the press, "I will live while reflecting on my actions, so that I can separate myself from my past. I want to thank all those who labored for my sake up until now. I promise to never commit any more crimes, and live while serving the community. I'm sorry." 

Earlier this year, Hwang Hana's ex-fiancé Yoochun was sentenced to similar requirements for his illegal drug use charges, including probation, protective supervision, rehabilitation, and a fine. 

JGluiza188 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

Clean previous criminal history? What a joke.

Canucks4Life1,966 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

She has a habit of bad behavior, and hanging out where crimes are happening. That is not a mistake it's a choice, not saying she doesn't deserve a second chance but she is not going to get it by playing everyone for fools. Only reason she had a clean record so far is her families money simple as that.

