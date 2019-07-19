Hwang Hana apologizes to the public after being released on probation + fine

On July 19, officials of the Suwon district court declared their final ruling regarding Hwang Hana, on charges of illegal drug use.

Taking into consideration her clean previous criminal history, the court has decided to sentence Hwang Hana to 1 year of prison time if she violates any more laws during a 2 year probation period. In addition, she was also sentenced to 40 hours of protective supervision, and fined a fee of 2.2 million KRW (~ 1,900 USD).

Immediately after the court's final decision, Hwang Hana was released from detention after a total of 105 days. Outside of the Suwon district court office, Hwang Hana relayed to the press, "I will live while reflecting on my actions, so that I can separate myself from my past. I want to thank all those who labored for my sake up until now. I promise to never commit any more crimes, and live while serving the community. I'm sorry."

Earlier this year, Hwang Hana's ex-fiancé Yoochun was sentenced to similar requirements for his illegal drug use charges, including probation, protective supervision, rehabilitation, and a fine.

