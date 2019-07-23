Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

TWICE are visual goddesses in newest teaser video for a makeup line

AKP STAFF

JYP is known for feeding fans with content but also to leave some mystery to speculate! This latest video released on TWICE's Japanese Twitter account definitely did the job. 

The girls are seen posing in all black while showcasing their goddess-like visuals as they pose with and apply lipstick. The caption the Tweet states "Chapter II What's TWICE?", leaving ONCES with some room to speculate on what the video come be teasing. The song playing in the background is the group's Japanese single "Breakthrough", which implies that this video is not for another comeback. 

However, fans are speculating that this video signals a makeup release! What do you think? Check out the video below. 


