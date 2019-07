Kang Daniel is closer to his solo debut than ever before and this latest MV teaser has definitely got fans hoping time would fly a little faster!

It seems like the track is a cute R&B song about Daniel pining for a girl who doesn't reply to his calls. The MV is filled with bright colors, and Daniel rocks all of them as he wears different colored suits.

His comeback is on July 25. Are you excited about Daniel's debut? Check out the teaser above.