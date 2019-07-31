Tiffany Young to make an appearance at Disneyland's D23 Expo

Tiffany Young is coming to perform at Disneyland!

On August 25, she will be making a special appearance at the park's D23 Expo in Anaheim California where she will perform her new single, "Magnetic Moon", which she recently released.



Disneyland is currently focusing on a new music initiative titled 'True Original Summer of Music' where artists can celebrate Mickey Mouse and all things Disney. Tiffany will be helping kick off the festivities this summer with her performance.

Make sure to go check her out if you're in the area.