E'Dawn carries HyunA in social media post + netizens comment on their looks

HyunA and E'Dawn are continuing to be a happy couple, but netizens don't have positive things to say.



HyunA posted a video of her and E'Dawn on her personal Instagram on July 31. The two are in the P-Nation practice room where E'Dawn carries HyunA and does three squats. HyunA then says "you could probably do 100 at this rate".

Netizens commented:





"It's fascinating. She hasn't done drugs, drove drunk, or done anything illegal yet she gets as much hate as the Big Bang members."

"His thighs are the same as HyunA's."

"Balding and skinny as an anchovy. Don't dye your hair or your forehead will get wider."

"There's no way he can do 100 squats."

"He's not bragging about he's strong. He's trying to demonstrate how light HyunA is."





Why do you think the couple gets so much hate?