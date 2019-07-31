Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

18

14

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

E'Dawn carries HyunA in social media post + netizens comment on their looks

AKP STAFF

HyunA and E'Dawn are continuing to be a happy couple, but netizens don't have positive things to say.

HyunA posted a video of her and E'Dawn on her personal Instagram on July 31. The two are in the P-Nation practice room where E'Dawn carries HyunA and does three squats. HyunA then says "you could probably do 100 at this rate". 

Netizens commented:

"It's fascinating. She hasn't done drugs, drove drunk, or done anything illegal yet she gets as much hate as the Big Bang members."

"His thighs are the same as HyunA's."

"Balding and skinny as an anchovy. Don't dye your hair or your forehead will get wider."

"There's no way he can do 100 squats."

"He's not bragging about he's strong. He's trying to demonstrate how light HyunA is."


Why do you think the couple gets so much hate? 

  1. E'Dawn
  2. HyunA
17 13,883 Share 56% Upvoted

17

LuluM105 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

"It's fascinating. She hasn't done drugs, drove drunk, or done anything illegal yet she gets as much hate as the Big Bang members."
It feels like I ghost wrote this comment

Share

10

justsaying_26039 pts 55 minutes ago 3
55 minutes ago

Sigh..honestly if you go check the post on instagram just about 95% of the comments are positive and blessing...idk why you're trying to create controversy over something that is supposed to be cherished and respected. Don't generalize the term Netizen after you put in so much hardwork to find just 4-5 comments out of 4000 that aren't even that negative for the most part.

Share

3 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Bursters: The New Face Of Korean Rock
19 hours ago   5   2,971

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND