It seems like resident SM power vocalist Taeyeon will be lending her sweet vocals to the OST for upcoming JTBC drama 'Hotel Deluna'.

Twitter users have noticed that Taeyeon's unmistakable voice singing an emotional ballad in a trailer for the drama, and fans are excited to hear Taeyeon make a comeback into the drama OST world in three years after appearing in the 'Scarlet Heart:Ryeo' OST.

Check out the teaser below! Do you like what you hear so far?