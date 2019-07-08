Netizens leave mixed reactions on Luna's recent Instagram post

Luna is getting mixed reactions from netizens due to this recent picture she posted on her social media.

The f(x) member recently posted a picture on her personal Instagram with the caption: "Beer on a rest day tastes the best + ab workout." She is seen wearing neon bicycle shorts and baring her abs while posing with a beer can for the camera.

Some netizens, unfortunately, aren't having it and are commenting:

"Who poses like that in that outfit with a beer can next to a river at that time of day?"

"Clearly taken to show off her abs."

"Try showing this photo to your parents."



"She's doing this on purpose to get attention."



However, other netizens are showing their support and commenting:

"Body Goals."

"That waist!"

"Queen, beautiful!"

What do you think of the situation?