News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens leave mixed reactions on Luna's recent Instagram post

Luna is getting mixed reactions from netizens due to this recent picture she posted on her social media. 

The f(x) member recently posted a picture on her personal Instagram with the caption: "Beer on a rest day tastes the best +  ab workout." She is seen wearing neon bicycle shorts and baring her abs while posing with a beer can for the camera.

Some netizens, unfortunately, aren't having it and are commenting: 

"Who poses like that in that outfit with a beer can next to a river at that time of day?"

"Clearly taken to show off her abs."

"Try showing this photo to your parents."

"She's doing this on purpose to get attention." 

However, other netizens are showing their support and commenting:

"Body Goals."

"That waist!"

"Queen, beautiful!"

What do you think of the situation?

borahae2,208 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

um... instagram IS meant for someone to show off smth and get attention for that, what the heck do they want her to do? why is it bad to show that to her parents? I see nothing explicit. she clearly states ab workout and beer, and she is showing her abs and holding a beer, haters are plain dumb.

3

kas7ia1,228 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

"Clearly taken to show off her abs."

So?
"Try showing this photo to your parents."
It's nothing explicit. Why would it be a problem to show it to your parents? lol

"She's doing this on purpose to get attention."
She posted it for other people to see. That's how Instagram works.

