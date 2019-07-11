SoRi says 'I Am Not Alone' may be her final release

SoRi may be stepping down from her music career.

SoRi delivered a heartfelt thank you video in English on Twitter, stating that her most recent single, "I Am Not Alone", may be her last. She also thanked fans for supporting her even though she's not super talented and didn't have a high budget music video. Her recent release with funded by her fans through Patreon and Kickstarter and SoRi thanked them for their help stating she is the "happiest girl" because of her Sweetnotes.

Check out the video below. Do you want SoRi to keep singing?