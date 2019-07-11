Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

SoRi says 'I Am Not Alone' may be her final release

SoRi may be stepping down from her music career.

SoRi delivered a heartfelt thank you video in English on Twitter, stating that her most recent single, "I Am Not Alone", may be her last. She also thanked fans for supporting her even though she's not super talented and didn't have a high budget music video. Her recent release with funded by her fans through Patreon and Kickstarter and SoRi thanked them for their help stating she is the "happiest girl" because of her Sweetnotes.

Check out the video below. Do you want SoRi to keep singing?

Jaycaleb8606 pts 3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago

She also sent this as a message to her Patrons/Sweetnotes - like myself.

Go support Sori!

Brown_Cream304 pts 3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago

This comeback was surprising cause I was totally expecting an EDM track, that's the problem with changing a concept to "show a different side", you risk alienating your established fanbase and if it's a small but loyal one then it's a problem. Sorry, I wont buy this but hope we don't lose Sori and don't give up, fighting!

