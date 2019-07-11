Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

TWICE's Chaeyoung scored an invite to the 'Lion King' premiere for this funny reason

TWICE's Chaeyoung scored invites to the premiere of the movie 'Lion King' in Korea for this cute and funny reason.

The group's official Twitter account posted pictures of Chaeyoung stating that Disney Korea invited her to the premiere because she's baby Simba's doppleganger! Chaeyoung is seen posing adorably with a stuffed animal of the cute lion character and she really does look like him. Both of them have adorable expressions and beautiful round eyes. 

Do you think Chaeyeon looks like baby Simba? 

She is the Baby Lion of Twice.

She deserves to be there.

