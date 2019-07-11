Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Netizens shame Lee Dae Hwi after his low weight was revealed

Lee Dae Hwi recently appeared on the second season of 'I'm Not The Person You Used To Know' where his weight was revealed on the broadcast.

It was revealed the AB6IX member weighs 51.5 kg (113 pounds) at 163 cm (5 foot 8 inches), which is incredibly underweight. The other panel members of the show expressed their shock at this fact and asked him if he was dieting. It turns out that Lee Dae Hwi is actually trying to gain weight and stated that it was hard for him to do so because of his constant schedules and need to stay active. 

Netizens have been revealing their thoughts, and unfortunately, some of them are very negative. Some comments criticize the way Lee Dae Hwi makes himself look like a victim after his tremendous success. Comments include: 

"You should be grateful to the people who care about you."

"Watch your mouth."

"He is literally an anchovy."

"How shameful for a man to weigh that little."



tqeil242 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

He didn’t say he was ungrateful.. All he said was that it’s difficult to gain weight with all of his schedules. Also why is it shameful for a man to weigh that much? The only shame is that he can’t gain weight despite wanting to. I swear some netizens are just mean for no reason.

5

hotmamajama207 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

These knetz double standards lmao

