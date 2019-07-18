Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

Sooyoung, Jang Hyuk & Jin Seo Yeon in talks to star in upcoming OCN drama 'Call It Like You See It'

AKP STAFF

Sooyoung, Jang Hyuk, and Jin Seo Yeon are in talks to star in the upcoming OCN drama 'Call It Like You See It'.

On July 18, OCN stated, "It's true we have offered roles to Jang Hyuk, Jin Seo Yeon, and Sooyoung for 'Call It Like You See It'." 'Call It Like You See It' is a thriller about a tempermental genius criminal profiler and serial killer who believes a detective with photographic memory is dead. 

The drama series will be directed by Lee Joon Hyung of 'God's Quiz' and produced by Kim Hong Sun of 'Voice' and 'The Guest'.

'Call It Like You See It' is set to air in 2020.

  1. Sooyoung
  2. Jang Hyuk
  3. JIN SEO YEON
  4. CALL IT LIKE YOU SEE IT
1 248 Share 100% Upvoted

0

DG2521,623 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

New OCN drama and Janghyuk? That's awesome.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND