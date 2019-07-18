Sooyoung, Jang Hyuk & Jin Seo Yeon in talks to star in upcoming OCN drama 'Call It Like You See It'

Sooyoung, Jang Hyuk, and Jin Seo Yeon are in talks to star in the upcoming OCN drama 'Call It Like You See It'.



On July 18, OCN stated, "It's true we have offered roles to Jang Hyuk, Jin Seo Yeon, and Sooyoung for 'Call It Like You See It'." 'Call It Like You See It' is a thriller about a tempermental genius criminal profiler and serial killer who believes a detective with photographic memory is dead.



The drama series will be directed by Lee Joon Hyung of 'God's Quiz' and produced by Kim Hong Sun of 'Voice' and 'The Guest'.



'Call It Like You See It' is set to air in 2020.

