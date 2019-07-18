Pentagon reveal adorable choreography video for 'Humph!'

Pentagon have revealed an adorable choreography video for "Humph!"!



The choreography for their latest track includes a lot of aegyo, so fans can see the members go the extra mile with playfulness in their dance practice video. "Humph!" is the title track of the group's 9th mini album 'SUM(ME:R)', and it's about being a bit angry with the person you love until they apologize.



Watch the MV here if you missed it and the choreography video above!