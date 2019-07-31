Shinhwa's Junjin reveals he suffered from panic disorder

Shinhwa's Junjin revealed he previously suffered from panic disorder.



During filming for the upcoming episode of MBC's 'Radio Star', Junjin expressed, "I suffered from panic disorder since my mid-twenties." He then shared that instead of medication, he chose to drink alcohol to relieve his panic, saying, "It's because when I drank alcohol with my acquaintances, it made me feel comfortable."



He continued, "I was scared to be alone," explaining why he basically lived with his friends. Junjin added, "I still can't be in a car if someone else is driving."



The Shinhwa member explained his condition improved because he continually tried to think optimistically, saying, "I want to marry and have a kid too." Kim Gu Ra then joked that he and Junjin were "panic allies."