Raiden revealed a teaser of his upcoming single 'The Only' featuring Red Velvet's Irene.
DJ and producer Raiden recently signed with SM Entertainment, and his first track under the label features none other than Irene of Red Velvet. 'The Only' is dropping on August 2 KST.
Stay tuned for updates!
Raiden teases upcoming single 'The Only' feat. Red Velvet's Irene
