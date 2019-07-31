Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Raiden teases upcoming single 'The Only' feat. Red Velvet's Irene

Raiden revealed a teaser of his upcoming single 'The Only' featuring Red Velvet's Irene.

DJ and producer Raiden recently signed with SM Entertainment, and his first track under the label features none other than Irene of Red Velvet. 'The Only' is dropping on August 2 KST. 

Stay tuned for updates!

