4

1

Momoland's Yeonwoo to star in upcoming drama 'Cheap Chollima Mart'

Momoland's Yeonwoo is starring in the upcoming drama 'Cheap Chollima Mart'.

On July 31, Momoland's label MLD Entertainment confirmed reports she'd be starring in the tvN series, stating, "Yeonwoo is appearing in tvN's 'Cheap Chollima Mart'."

'Cheap Chollima Mart' is based on the webtoon of the same name, and it centers around the financially struggling Chollima Mart. The series also stars Lee Dong HwiKim Byung ChulPark Ho San, and Jung Hye Sung


It's expected to premiere in September. Stay tuned for updates. 

About time. You can bank on her good, clean, wholesome charm

