'Produce X 101' project group X1 to greet fans for first time since finale via VLIVE special

X1 will be holding their first VLIVE on July 22 at 9 PM KST!



X1 is the project boy group created from Mnet's 'Produce X 101' and consists the top contestants of the season, Kim Yo Han, Kim Woo Seok, Han Seung Woo, Song Hyeong Jun, Jo Seung Youn, Son Dong Pyo, Lee Han Gyul, Nam Do Hyun, Cha Jun Ho, Kang Min Hee, and Lee Eun Sang.



Immediately after X1's lineup was announced, the group's official Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts were officially opened.



Meanwhile, similar to their 'Produce' boy group predecessor Wanna One, the members will performing as X1 for the first time through a 'show-con' on August 27 at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome.