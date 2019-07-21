Produce X 101’s project group X1 to hold debut show-con next month at Gocheok Sky Dome

Swing Entertainment has announced that X1 will be holding their debut show-con on August 27th at Gocheok Sky Dome.

X1 is the 11-member project group formed through the latest iteration of the ‘Produce’ series, ‘Produce X 101’. They will be making their debut in a similar fashion to the ‘Produce 101 Season 2’ project group Wanna One who held their debut show-con at Gocheok Sky Dome in August 2017. Gocheok Sky Dome is the largest indoor concert hall in Korea. Considering that not many idol groups could fill the 20,000 seats with fans, it is seen as an unconventional debut for a rookie group.

The members of X1 were announced July 19th on the final episode of ‘Produce X 101’. X1 will promote for 5 years as a team with the aim of becoming a global idol group and entering the Billboard chart.