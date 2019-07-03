AOA's Yuna & former HONEYST member Kim Chul Min to star in web drama 'Love Formula 11M'

AOA's Yuna and rookie FNC Entertainment actor Kim Chul Min (also known as a former member of HONEYST) are starring in the upcoming web drama 'Love Formula 11M'.



AOA's Chanmi and ASTRO's Sanha were previously revealed to be playing the leads Jiyoon and Taeho, respectively. Yuna is taking on the role of Jiyoon's friend Sojin, who's a know-it-all who seems to always get things wrong, while Kim Chul Min is playing the role of Taeho's friend and soccer player Jinhyuk.



'Love Foruma 11M' is a college romance revolving around soccer. It began filming at the end of June.



Stay tuned for updates.