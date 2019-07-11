ONF to sing OST Part.1 for tvN D web drama 'When You Love Yourself' season 2

Boy group ONF will be singing the OST Part.1 for tvN D Story's web drama series, 'When You Love Yourself' season 2.

Titled "You're So Pretty", the web drama's first ever OST carries the same, hopeful messages of self-love and self-care as the themes of the drama. It is a future EDM genre perfected by ONF's youthful sound and vibe. Meanwhile, ONF member Laun is currently appearing in 'When You Love Yourself' season 2 - his acting debut production.



Meanwhile, 'When You Love Yourself' season 2 tells the story of a chubby high school student named Gong Soo Rin, as well as the growth stories and struggles of those around her. ONF's OST "You're So Pretty" is set for release on July 14 at 12 PM KST.