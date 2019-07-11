Former Hello Venus members Lime, Yooyoung, Seoyoung, & Yeoreum change their stage names + new profile images

Former Hello Venus members Lime, Yooyoung, Seoyoung, and Yeoreum have decided to change their stage/promoting names, in order to begin anew in various fields such as in acting, music, and more!

The 4 female artists will be continuing their relationship with their label Fantagio, as the agency revealed on July 12 that Lime and Yooyoung have decided to renew their contracts. Former Hello Venus members Seoyoung and Yeoreum, who joined the girl group back in 2014, will continue to promote in their respective places with Fantagio as well.

Alongside a set of lovely, charming new profile photos, the 4 former Hello Venus members have all announced stage name changes: Lime will be promoting as Chae Joo Hwa, Yooyoung will be promoting as Lee Hwa Gyeom, Seoyoung will be changing her name up slight to Lee Seo Young, and finally, Yeoreum will be promoting as Yoo Na Gyul from now on. All 4 artists plan to promote as actresses for the time being, as Lee Hwa Gyeom is currently awaiting the premiere of her new tvN drama series 'When The Devil Calls Your Name', and more.



Check out the 4 artists' brand new profile images via Fantagio's official SNS below! Best of luck to all of them in their future promotions.