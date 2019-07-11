Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss

EXO-SC to debut with triple title tracks from their 1st mini album 'What a Life'!

EXO's brand new unit EXO-SC will be debuting with triple title tracks!

Made up of EXO members Sehun and Chanyeol, EXO-SC plan to debut this July 22 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album, 'What A Life', containing a total of 6 tracks. Among the duo's upcoming 6 new tracks, three of them - "What a Life", "Faintly" (literal translation), and "You Can Call Me" (literal translation) - will be title tracks!

Furthermore, EXO-SC's entire mini album was produced by Dynamic Duo's Gaeko and Divine Channel, hinting at a very well-made record. Check out the duo's newest teaser image below while you wait for even more information on their debut!

3 TITLE TRACKS? YESSS can SM please also make 3 MVs for Baekhyun's and Chen's albums? They are both amazing and need that as well

So, no self-produced songs from Chanyeol?

