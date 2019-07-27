Oh My Girl's Arin is a lovely lady in solo photoshoot for 'INDEED'

Pictorial magazine 'INDEED' has shared previews of Arin's solo photoshoot.

On July 25, 'INDEED' unveiled two preview images of Arin, Oh My Girl's adorable youngest member. The images were from the magazine's soon to-be-released No. 3 issue, currently receiving placements of online pre-orders.

In the photos, the girl group member stuns viewers with her lovely outfits and soft gaze, attracting comments such as, "so pretty T__T", "her overall atmosphere is so beautiful", "wow, she's all grown up -- having her own solo photoshoot and everything!"



Would you like to see all of Arin's photos for the next issue of 'INDEED'?