Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

New boy group CIX completes individual debut concept teaser series with final member Hyunsuk

C9 Entertainment's new 5-member boy group CIX have revealed final individual concept images of member Hyunsuk, completing their first round of debut teasers. 

In his calm, subdued individual teaser photos, Hyunsuk shows off his side profile with a serene expression, also emphasizing his tall height. What do you think the 5 wooden chairs stacked together on top of one another behind Hyunsuk means?

Meanwhile, CIX - made up of Bae Jin Young, BX, Seunghoon, Yonghee, and Hyunsuk - plan to debut with their 1st mini album 'Chapter 1. Hello, Stranger' this July 23. 

I'm excited for a new Group to come out :)

