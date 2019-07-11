KBS2's 'Let Me Hear Your Song' reveals first still cuts of JBJ95's Kim Sang Kyun as Kim Se Jung's boyfriend

KBS2's upcoming Mon-Tues insomnia romance drama 'Let Me Hear Your Song' has released new still cuts of JBJ95's Kim Sang Kyun!

For his first ever TV drama debut, Kim Sang Kyun will be playing the role of an immature, but lovable, younger boyfriend, named Moon Jae Hyung. He works part time as a barista and is a hip-hop dancer, a "kind" play boy who only dates nice noonas. He's currently dating the drama's female lead Hong Yi Young (played by Gugudan's Kim Se Jung), and causes her all kinds of trouble due to his selfish dating style.

The staff of 'Let Me Hear Your Song' stated, "Kim Sang Kyun is literally like Moon Jae Hyung walked right out of the script, that's how perfect he's portraying his character."

Meanwhile, 'Let Me Hear Your Song' also starring Yeon Woo Jin, Jiyeon, and more, premieres this August 5 at 10 PM KST!



