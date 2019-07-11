Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

10

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Former MBLAQ member G.O and fiance Choi Ye Seul reveal their wedding and honeymoon plans

AKP STAFF

Former MBLAQ member G.O and model Choi Ye Seul are getting married! The newly engaged couple recently released a YouTube video on their couple channel of them shopping for wedding goods, and they have no appeared on 'Section TV' to talk more about their upcoming plans!

They plan to have a small wedding with only close friends and family, and G.O stated that he would be taking Choi Ye Seul to Dubai for their honeymoon due to his good memories there while he was promoting as an idol.

The couple also revealed their plans for a family, stating that they want to start having children two years after they get married. 

  1. G.O
3 2,080 Share 91% Upvoted

1

ad19156 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

You're very sweet together ❤️
Wishing you lots of love and happiness❤️🌹❤️

Share

0

Guesstar1,785 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

Good for them. It would be ideal if idols’ relationships are as openly welcomed by the public as his. Congrats to this lovely couple!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

[NB] Kim Se Yeon wins 'Miss Korea 2019'
28 minutes ago   2   730
CLC, Sorn, Seunghee, Yujin, Seungyeon, Eunbin, Elkie, Yeeun
CLC DESERVES MORE RECOGNITION
16 hours ago   37   2,563

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND