Former MBLAQ member G.O and fiance Choi Ye Seul reveal their wedding and honeymoon plans

Former MBLAQ member G.O and model Choi Ye Seul are getting married! The newly engaged couple recently released a YouTube video on their couple channel of them shopping for wedding goods, and they have no appeared on 'Section TV' to talk more about their upcoming plans!

They plan to have a small wedding with only close friends and family, and G.O stated that he would be taking Choi Ye Seul to Dubai for their honeymoon due to his good memories there while he was promoting as an idol.

The couple also revealed their plans for a family, stating that they want to start having children two years after they get married.